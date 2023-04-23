Blue Bloods season 13 finale: Any surprise guests ahead?

As some of you may know already, the Blue Bloods season 13 finale is coming to CBS next month, and there are a few familiar faces you will see!

So, who (or what) are we talking about here? Well, Jennifer Esposito will be back for the first time in basically a decade, and Sami Gayle will also finally be back as Nicky. To some viewers out there, these appearances will likely come as a total blindside — just remember that the vast majority of people watching do not read up on some of the news in advance.

Yet, is there a chance that you could get some sort of further surprises beyond these two? Could we get another big name from the show’s past? Obviously, nothing is confirmed here, but a big part of the fun here would be that the show manages to blindside us! They have done that before, albeit in a rather sad way — think in terms of the death of Linda Reagan.

For the time being, we would admittedly be surprised if we see a surprise of that nature happen during the finale this time around, mostly due to the fact that the episode already has SO many confirmed guests. Is there room for anyone else? We really wonder, given the roster for the finale is so vast already. How much room is there for anyone else?

Also, remember this

Blue Bloods is really no the sort of show that is setting out to jerk you around or deliver any sort of big shockers in the way that some shows do. Instead, it is more about comfort and telling stories that are true to its brand. For the sake of this season’s finale, seeing Gayle and Esposito again — plus also more of Peter Hermann — should probably be enough.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

