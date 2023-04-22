Blue Bloods season 13 finale: Any chance for a cliffhanger?

At this point, we recognize that we are multiple weeks away from seeing the Blue Bloods season 13 finale on CBS. Of course, we wish there was a chance to see it sooner, but we are already excited about some of what we’ve heard. Remember, not only will Sami Gayle be back as Nicky, but Jennifer Esposito will be returning to the series for the first time in years!

What we are trying to say at the moment is pretty darn simple: If you love this show, there is a ton of great stuff to look forward to from top to bottom here. Now, we just have to wonder how everything is going to end.

We do know that for most shows out there, you are going to see this real temptation to deliver some jaw-dropping moment in the closing seconds — basically, a way to ensure that you keep watching for months after the fact. Everyone loves a good cliffhanger, right? That is the sort of thing that so many producers tend to think about!

However, with Blue Bloods in particular, it does become easy to scoff at this notion for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that its stories are often self-contained. There is also a history at this point of there not being cliffhangers and viewers still coming back after the fact. We don’t think that there is this looming fear of losing people that exists for other places.

With this in mind…

We’re honestly not expecting there to be much of a cliffhanger and if that happens, go ahead and consider us shocked. The only reason we could see the writers doing it is to buck the trend and try to really stun people — but in this instance, it would also be a big risk. Go ahead and remember for a moment here that at the time the finale was written, there was no guarantee that a season 14 would even happen! We imagine that this was a discussion in the writers room.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

