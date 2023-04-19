Blue Bloods season 13 finale spoilers: The Jennifer Esposito story

As many of you may be aware already, the upcoming Blue Bloods season 13 finale is going to be coming onto CBS on Friday, May 19. This is going to be a huge hour of TV, so why not share some more details about it now?

First and foremost, here’s a reminder that this episode is titled “Forgive Us Our Trespasses,” a famous part of the Lord’s Prayer. With that, it should not come as a real shock that Stacy Keach is going to be returning to the series as Archbishop Kearns. Meanwhile, you may have heard already that Jennifer Esposito is coming back to the show for the first time in years as Danny’s onetime partner Jackie Curatola. Today, the network also confirmed that Dylan Walsh, Sami Gayle, Peter Hermann and Tony Terraciano will be appearing as Mayor Chase, Nicky, Jack Boyle, and Jack Reagan, and you can see more details via the synopsis below:

“Forgive Us Our Trespasses” – Danny (Donny Wahlberg) and Baez (Marissa Ramirez) team up with Danny’s old partner, Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito), to find a copycat killer emulating a criminal’s murders from a previous case; Frank (Tom Selleck) and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) battle over how best to handle the city’s rising homeless population; and Jamie (Will Estes), Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and Erin (Bridget Moynihan) team up to build evidence against a man previously released, but once again committing criminal assault.

We anticipate a few big moments over the course of the finale, but one thing we’re not expecting is some sort of seismic, world-altering cliffhanger. That’s not really something that this show tends to do. Given that there was some uncertainty once upon a time as to whether or not there would be a season 14, don’t be shocked if this episode also functions as a series finale.

Of course, with that being said we’re happy that more is coming down the road.

