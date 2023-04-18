Blue Bloods season 14: Will there be any big changes?

At this given point in time, it is pretty easy to be both excited and grateful that a Blue Bloods season 14 is coming to CBS. After all, this isn’t something that was guaranteed once upon a time! It actually looked rather tenuous due to concerns that the financials would not work.

Well, that was before we learned that most of the main cast for the show would be taking sizable pay cuts to keep the police drama on the air. This allows the crew to remain employed, and hopefully, it’s also going to mitigate some other big changes that could have been required.

Before some of these pay cuts were first reported, we had some major concerns that a cast member or two would be required to leave the show altogether. Even still, we do wonder if episode counts for a couple of supporting players will be limited — that is something that we’re going to be seeing with One Chicago in the near future as a cost-cutting measure. It could happen here and in some ways, you see it with certain stories already that don’t involve Baez.

So why is all of this happening in the first place? Well, the simplest answer is that viewer people are watching network TV, and everything is also getting progressively more expensive due to inflation and other economic factors. Shows in general faced a lot of financial challenges ever sense the start of the global health crisis, and even with some restrictions and measures lessening at this point, there are still some other problems that have stuck around.

If the team at Blue Bloods has it their way, you won’t see many substantial changes on-screen to season 14. We don’t think that anyone is out to dramatically remake the show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

