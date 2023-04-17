Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18: More Peter Hermann as Jack

With Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18 set to arrive on CBS in just a matter of days, why not share some other news?

In particular, what we are talking about today comes from the department of guest stars, as we have more confirmation that a big-time familiar face will be surfacing in Peter Hermann. Is this the greatest season for him as Jack in quite some time? It feels like it! Thanks to his schedule being a bit more open than it has in the past, Blue Bloods is trying to take advantage and give him more of a meaty arc.

So what is going on here? It feels a lot like Erin is trying to figure out how much of a relationship to have with her ex, while at the same time work her day-to-day job and also her campaign for district attorney. Does a direct association complicate things for her campaign?

If we were to look at everything from the outside lookin, we would say that Bridget Moynahan’s character is being far too worried when it comes to optics. Rather than being constantly concerned about perception, she should be more concerned about her own feelings. If she follows her heart, there’s a much better chance that she is going to be happier and more like her authentic self.

Beyond her personal life…

We already know that episode 18, titled “Family Matters,” is going to be a real struggle for Erin as she works in order to better figure out how to still effectively do her current job while also running for another office. It is absolutely proving to be a difficult line for her to tow, given that her boss in Crawford is the very person she could be replacing.

Do we know that Erin is professional and will treat the current DA with respect? Absolutely, but there are still a lot of challenges with this predicament and it will prove quite interesting seeing how all of this plays out.

Related – Have you heard as of yet who is going to be appearing during the Blue Bloods finale?

What are you most eager to see with the Erin story moving into Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments. Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







