Blue Bloods season 13 finale: Jennifer Esposito, Sami Gayle back

If you were not excited to see the Blue Bloods season 13 finale next week on CBS, let’s just say that we have more news today!

So where should we start? How about the majorly surprising news that Jennifer Esposito is back? TVLine first confirmed that the former full-time cast member is coming back at Jackie Curatola, Danny’s old partner, for the first time in more than a decade. This should be a really nice treat to longtime fans, and there’s also going to be a pretty significant reason for her return. Let’s just say that it is tied to a case that will bring a certain serial killer to mind in Dr. Leonard Walker.

Meanwhile, the site also confirms that Sami Gayle is also going to be back for the first time in a good while as Nicky Reagan-Boyle, an appearance that feels very-much overdue. After all, Nicky was written out after taking a new job on the West Coast, but we have not had that many updates over the past couple of years.

(We should note that Gayle is currently working on Broadway, so from a logistics standpoint this was probably a pretty easy appearance to coordinate — she could just come in on an off day.)

Our big takeaway from these headlines

At the time in which the Blue Bloods finale was being written, there was probably some uncertainty as to whether or not this would be the end of the season or the end of the series. (Recently, we learned that the show is coming back thanks to many key cast members taking a pay cut.) The producers were probably setting this episode up to be a satisfying ending no matter what, and getting so much nostalgia in here is a great way to do that.

After all, it’s being a good while since we’ve had a full family dinner table — we should also note that Tony Terraciano is also going to be back as Jack Reagan.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

