Blue Bloods season 13: Why so little Jamie and Eddie together?

As we get further and further into Blue Bloods season 13, of course we’re on the lookout for big stories! Of course, it would be great if some of them actually involved Jamie and Eddie.

If you have watched the bulk of the season, then you know that Will Estes and Vanessa Ray’s characters have not had all that many storylines geared around each other. We had one recently with an old friend of Eddie’s, but there haven’t been too many otherwise.

So what is going on here? Well, a lot of it is due to Blue Bloods continuing to stress some element of realism in their representation of police, as the writers tend to think that a married couple doing too much together on the job would prove messy and complicated. Jamie is now doing his own thing totally separate from most other cops in the city, whereas Eddie has her partner Badillo. We understand some of this, just as we understand functionally that these two would not always work together.

However, why not give us a story or two that is geared around Jamko in their personal lives? Why does it always have to be about work for the two? One of the reasons why so many people wanted Jamie and Eddie together in the first place is because of the chemistry they had; we don’t want to see so little of it now that they are actually together.

If nothing else…

We’d at least love a few more instances where Eddie, as a cop, could gather up some assets or potential CIs that could prove useful to Jamie. We’d take anything that would give them more opportunities to actually collaborate a little bit.

Given that there are still a few more episodes left in the season, there is at least a chance that we’ll be able to see something in that span of time. Otherwise, we might be stuck waiting until season 14. We’re happy that the show is renewed, but can we see some changes for these characters along the way?

Related – Do you think that season 14 could prove to be the final one for Blue Bloods?

What do you most want to see from Jamie and Eddie on Blue Bloods season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







