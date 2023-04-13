Blue Bloods season 14: Is it going to be final season at CBS?

Is Blue Bloods season 14 going to be the final season at CBS? At this point, it does feel like a worthy debate.

After all, consider this — while the crime drama was recently renewed for another batch of episodes at the network, it came after a lengthy period of negotiations. Not only that, but it also required much of the cast taking a reduced salary to keep it going.

The longer shows go, the more expensive they often become — and at the same time, often the smaller the live audience. That’s just a symptom of natural viewer erosion, plus also fewer and fewer people watching traditional television. Given that NCIS: Los Angeles is ending with season 14, this is something that we have to think about more so than we have in the past.

Of course, we should note that CBS has not confirmed that season 14 of Blue Bloods is the end and in the event that happens, we mostly just hope that we all find out about it a substantial period of time in advance. This is not something that anyone wants to be blindsided with! We’re better off having the time to naturally prepare and emotionally process the news, which is not going to be an easy thing to handle.

If it is the end…

We imagine it would be announced at some point in January or February 2024. Yet, we also do think there’s a good chance at a season 15 still!

Let’s put it in pretty simple terms: Is CBS really going to be able to replace the Tom Selleck drama with something that can get similar ratings? We doubt it. The only thing they might find is something that gets slightly less viewers but has a much smaller price tag. That’s the only way in which we see the show ending and that’s dicey.

For now, let’s just be patient and see what other news comes out in the weeks and months ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

