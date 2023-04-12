Blue Bloods season 14: Donnie Wahlberg wants MANY more years

We already know that Blue Bloods season 14 is coming to CBS for the 2023-24 season, but will there be even more after that? Well, it certainly seems that way if you’re to talk with star Donnie Wahlberg!

Speaking in a new interview with Us Weekly, the longtime series star shared some of his aspirations when it comes to the long-term future, and let’s just say that he has some lofty goals:

“Law and Order: SVU, I mean, Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay have been going for gosh, so many years and we hope to last as long as they have.”

Given that SVU has managed to go on for a pretty incredible 24 years and has already been renewed for a season 25, isn’t this a lofty goal? Absolutely, but hey, who said there is anything wrong being being ambitious?

The biggest issue that Blue Bloods could run into long-term is just continuing to keep the price tag low enough for CBS to bring it back. There are already reports out there that the cast took pay cuts to return and keep the crew employed; unlike SVU, this is a show that has a ton of actors in every single episode. Yet, it does generate solid ratings and has basically defied every notion that a Friday-night show at 10:00 p.m. Eastern is automatically destined to get canceled. It finds a way to keep going, even when so many other shows fall by the wayside.

While there is no new episode of Blue Bloods this Friday, rest assured that there are a few more to come this season. We are absolutely looking forward to some of those, and also seeing how the writers potentially set the stage for the future. This is not a show that always relies on cliffhangers, but you never know what could happen!

Related – Be sure to get some more news about the finale right now!

How many more seasons do you think we will get for Blue Bloods on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







