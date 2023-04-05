Blue Bloods season 13 finale spoilers: Peter Hermann returning

Just in case you needed another reason to be excited for the Blue Bloods season 13 finale, how about getting more Peter Hermann?

In a new post on her Instagram Stories late Tuesday, Vanessa Ray (Eddie) effectively confirmed that you will be seeing Hermann back as Jack Boyle for the final episode of this season. This caps off a pretty sizable arc for Hermann this season, which is likely due to his schedule being a little more favorable to producers this time around. When he was a part of Younger, for example, it was harder to book him for good stretches of time.

Our hope here, of course, is that this means more opportunities to see Erin and Jack have some fantastic scenes together, as it is very much clear that there are still some feelings between these characters and we’ve seen the show dance around that in their own subtle way. We do think there’s a lot at play for the two of them personally and professionally right now, but doesn’t that only add to the drama of things?

Unfortunately, we are going to be waiting for a little while still to see the Blue Bloods season 13 finale arrive, as it is not currently scheduled until we get around to May. Luckily, there are going to be some compelling stories until then, including one set to air on Friday!

Let’s also remind you for a minute here that the show has already been renewed for a season 14, and we’re sure that had to be a relief for much of the cast and crew as they finished off work on the season. We can imagine it being more than a little bit stressful getting done with work and not knowing whether or not you’d be able to come back on the other side of it for more.

