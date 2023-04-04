Blue Bloods season 13 finale title: What does it mean?

As you prepare for the Blue Bloods season 13 finale, what is there to say about it? Why not have a discussion now all about the title!

In a recent post on Instagram, executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor revealed that “Forgive Us Our Trespasses” is the name for the final installment of the season, and it was written by her alongside showrunner Kevin Wade. This title does very much fit the mold with what we have seen on Blue Bloods over the years, especially in that this is a part of the Lord’s Prayer. The Reagans are a religious family, but there could be something more that ties this into the story.

Is there a chance to see Stacy Keach in here as Archbishop Kearns? Given that he recently wrapped up his arc on The Blacklist as Robert Vesco, we do think that the door is open for him to come over and do something in this vein. Truthfully, though, there are so many options that it’s hard to pin any one idea down.

Here are, at least, a couple of things that we can say with a certain measure of confidence. First and foremost, we know that this is not going to be the series finale, as the show was recently renewed for a season 14. Yet, we also assume that there will be a certain measure of closure to the story. A renewal was not guaranteed at the time in which this was written, and even if it were, Blue Bloods is not a show that really utilizes a lot of jaw-dropping cliffhangers. They prefer being true to the stories and the tone we’ve seen over the years.

From start to finish here, we are anticipating that we will see stories that give each one of the Reagans something to do — and beyond that, something that could also set the stage for their long-term future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

