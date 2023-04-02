Blue Bloods season 14 renewal: Vanessa Ray, cast celebrate

We are a few days removed now from the Blue Bloods season 14 renewal being ordered at CBS, and there are still reasons to celebrate. The cast and crew are coming back for more!

While this order for more episodes was certainly something that we expected, it was also not as guaranteed as what we’ve seen here and there in the past. There were, after all, a few variables that almost kept this from happening, with the biggest one being the need for the network to cut costs.

If you didn’t hear the news not that long ago, much of the cast took a sizable pay cut to keep the show on the air, and also keep everyone employed. That is certainly not something that they had to do in the slightest.

We’ve shared in the past some of what Donnie Wahlberg had to say about the pickup for more episodes — why not hear from a few other people today? Just take a look below to see what some of your favorite actors had to say about the show coming back for more.

Vanessa Ray – Season 14 of [Blue Bloods] is a go! Love to our cast and crew and incredible fans for making this show so spectacular

Bridget Moynahan – “Hello Season 14!”

Marisa Ramirez – “We’ve been renewed! Season 14!!! So grateful to be a part of such an amazing family of cast, crew and fans! Thank you!”

When will season 13 conclude?

More than likely, you are going to have a chance to see it back in May. There is not much info out there about it right now, but we expect to see that change over the next few weeks. We’re also anticipating that there will be some sort of big story throughout — though this is not really a show that tends to give you huge cliffhangers much of the time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

