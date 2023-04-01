Blue Bloods season 14 renewal: Donnie Wahlberg speaks out!

For those who have not heard the good news as of yet, there is a Blue Bloods season 14 coming to CBS down the road! Isn’t that cause for excitement?

Well, one of the things that we are most excited to know is that Donnie Wahlberg and the rest of the cast are coming back — heck, there are reports out there that they all took pay cuts to ensure that the show could keep going and the crew could continue to be employed. It’s another reminder of how tight-knit everyone is behind the scenes. They are more than just a family that you see sit down for every dinner week in and week out.

So what does Donnie have to say about the renewal right now? Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor and New Kids on the Block member made it clear that there is a lot for him to be grateful for:

“I’m just incredibly grateful, you know? … It’s very unbelievable to be doing so many things that I love to do. I’ve been in my band for almost 40 years, 30-something years, and I’ve been doing this show for 13 years and I’m so grateful for it.”

“I have a great cast, who’s become family, we have a great crew and so many loyal viewers and fans … It’s just unbelievable. So it’s not that I feel relief as much as I kind of have to pinch myself sometimes and go, like, how did this happen? Growing up, I dreamed of somehow making my way to be able to do things that I love to do and to be doing it after all these years and having so much fun doing it, I just feel so blessed and so grateful.”

When will season 14 premiere?

Let’s just hope that you’re pretty patient. Based on what we’ve seen CBS do in the past, conventional wisdom here suggests that new episodes are going to come out starting in the fall. We don’t see any big changes coming.

After all, this is one of the few shows out there where one of its biggest strengths is its consistency! It’s rather nice to know what you are getting week in and week out here.

Related – Check out some more news regarding Blue Bloods season 14, including the aforementioned cast paycut

How excited are you to know already about a Blue Bloods season 14 renewal?

Share some of your thoughts on the subject below! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for even more updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







