Blue Bloods season 13 episode 16: More on Peter Herrmann return

As so many of you are most likely aware, you are going to be seeing Blue Bloods season 13 episode 16 on CBS this Friday. With that, it also means another chance to see Peter Herrmann return as Jack Boyle!

At this point, it feels clear that this is one of the better seasons we’ve had for Bridget Moynahan as Erin. For starters, she’s had the rare super-serialized storyline on this show as we’ve had an opportunity to watch her consider her DA election. Meanwhile, we’ve also had consistent opportunities to see her ex-husband around. That’s not something we’ve always had in the past, as Herrmann is not a series regular and is often in-demand.

So what brings him back to the show this week? Here’s a snippet from the official synopsis: “Erin forms an alliance with Anthony and her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), when she is accused of causing [a former colleague to take their own life].” The fact that Jack and Anthony are teaming up directly with her is another reminder of how much they care — sure, we’ve seen Jack be at odds with her in the past, but it’s often been for the purpose of a case. He does want the best for her, and he certainly doesn’t want her to be in situations like this.

Also, it’s been very-much established at this point how protective Anthony is of Erin — he’s shown willing to do anything he can to help her career, even if they do have their fair share of spats here and there. While the subject matter here is certainly serious, we could see a wide array of banter between these three characters.

Personally, we’re crossing our fingers that this isn’t the final time we see Herrmann this season — wouldn’t it be nice if he showed up in the finale? At the moment, that is definitely something that we want.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

