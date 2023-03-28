Blue Bloods season 13 finale: A Donnie Wahlberg filming milestone

For those of you who are not aware at the moment, the Blue Bloods season 13 finale is currently filming in New York City, and it’s nice to get little reminders that things are winding down!

With that in mind, we’re happy to present some of the latest from Donnie Wahlberg, who made it clear via his Instagram that the final family dinner of the season has been shot! It’s a pivotal point in every episode, and of course they carry that much more weight for the finale — it’s hard for them not to since it’s the last time we’ll see the group together until at least the fall.

With this particular dinner, of course there’s even more weight thanks to the questions as to whether or not this is the end of the show. Nothing has been confirmed on that as of yet, even though we remain hopeful that there will be more episodes down the road. The last we heard, many of the main cast members are taking a pay cut to ensure that the show keeps going and that the crew continues to be employed.

We should also note here that Donnie does not say anything that makes us believe that he expects this to be the final family dinner ever. We do think that’s important; for the people actively working on the show, we do get a sense that they would all like to keep telling these stories for a little while longer. Blue Bloods is a solid gig in that it’s not as demanding as some other network dramas, given that it’s such an ensemble and everyone only has so much screen time per episode. Then, you also have the spring / early summer off to do some other things and explore more opportunities.

The Blue Bloods finale is set to air in May — hopefully, we will hear a little more on the future before then.

What are you hoping to see unfold at the moment when it comes to the Blue Bloods season 13 finale on CBS?

