Blue Bloods season 13 episode 17: Is Baker or Garrett in trouble?

Blue Bloods season 13 episode 17 is titled “Smoke & Mirrors” and as exciting as it may be, there is also some trouble ahead. That may be case especially for one member of Frank’s “Dream Team,” whether it be Baker, Garrett, or Gormley. Sure, these three have faced some big issues before and worked to get to the other side of them, but there is always that fear that at one point, things are going to go too far and they will find themselves in a space they can’t escape.

Want to get some more news all about that? Then go ahead and check out the full Blue Bloods season 13 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Smoke & Mirrors” – Frank clashes with the Dream Team when one of the members becomes the focus of a departmental investigation. Also, Jamie and Danny team up to investigate a series of carjackings involving one of Danny’s criminal informants; Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help a woman being stalked by a man she met on a dating app; and Erin is determined to find the culprit behind online attacks on her boss, district attorney Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Before we make it to the end of this episode, of course we have expectations that at least some of these stories will be resolved. We’ve gotten to a spot with this show where there are certain expectations that we’re able to have about various twists and turns. We’ll get answers to a few things, but mysteries will remain on some others. The part we may still be left to linger on after the episode is what’s going on with Erin’s future, which has clearly been established as a season-long arc.

As for what is happening with D.A. Crawford, we think this is another reminder that Erin won’t let a campaign or any other strife get in the way of her job.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

