Blue Bloods season 14 renewal likely; cast reportedly takes pay cut

Just in case you needed another reminder that a Blue Bloods season 14 renewal is coming to CBS, we have a pretty incredible sign today.

According to a report from Deadline, the cast of the police drama, alongside the producers, have agreed to take a pay cut in order to bring the show back for another season. As live viewership has declined over the past few years, this is a show that has been facing some budget reductions. It has a huge cast, which can be rather expensive, and that’s without even mentioning the hundreds of employees or what it takes to film in New York City. All of this stuff tends to add up over time.

The reported pay cut is a generous move by some of the bigger names on the show, as it also shows further just how committed they are to keeping this on TV for the long haul. It does also make us a little more hopeful that we can get a season 15 or, at the very least, these reductions will make it that there are less substantial cuts elsewhere — such as an actor or two getting removed from the show entirely.

While there is no 100% confirmation at present into when we’re going to learn more about season 14, we do think an official renewal will be announced over the next few weeks. Let’s just keep our eyes peeled for that, and remember that there is also another episode coming to CBS next week.

Will there be a big cliffhanger at the end of the finale? Probably not, since this show isn’t quite known for that; we’ll just be happy to get anything at all that sets the stage for the future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

