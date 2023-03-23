Blue Bloods season 14: Is it canceled? The latest rumors

We know how quickly rumors can spread on social media, so let’s tack one we’ve seen this week: Is Blue Bloods canceled? Is there not going to be a season 14 down the road?

Well, for the time being, the best place to start is with the facts: Nothing has been decided on the future of the Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck drama. If someone comes out and says that the show is canceled, they’re either misinformed or being dishonest.

So why have these rumors popped up? It is due to the reporting about lengthy negotiations in regards to the show’s future. CBS wants Blue Bloods to be on their schedule this fall — let’s make that clear first and foremost. The only concern they seem to have at the moment is with the budget. This is not an easy show to make, mostly because 1) it has a pretty large regular / recurring cast and 2) it also films in New York City. This is not a cheap place to make a show due to a lot of obvious challenges that come with doing work surrounded by noise and crowds.

The big issue at the heart of renewal negotiations right now is trying to trim down the show’s budget, and there could be a number of ways that this happens. This brings us to another rumor: That any certain actor is being cut out of the show. While it could happen, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. We have to just let this show run its course and we’ll see exactly what the powers-that-be decide in the end.

When will we learn for sure about season 14?

Typically, renewals are finalized in the second or third week of May … at least for the ones ordered at the last minute. We tend to think it’s likely that we will hear something before then, largely because it doesn’t benefit CBS all that much to drag this out for some extreme period of time. Instead, it only creates antsy viewers!

For now, rest easy and don’t worry too much — there are hopeful signs for the future.

Are you worried at all that Blue Bloods is going to get canceled?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

