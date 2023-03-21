Blue Bloods season 13 episode 16 spoilers: Peter Hermann returns

We may not be seeing Blue Bloods season 13 episode 16 on CBS until we get around to Friday, March 31, but there is a lot to look forward to!

For starters, consider the fact that Peter Hermann is going to be back as Jack Boyle in “The Naked Truth,” which could be one of the most complicated episodes of the whole season. We’re going to see Frank deal with a controversial situation involving a police officer, whereas Erin has to deal with something difficult tied to her past. Danny and Baez, meanwhile, will be forced to take on the subject of unconscious bias. There are a lot of topical conversations in here, and we imagine that they will be addressed in the all-familiar way we’ve seen with this show over the years.

To get a few more details all about what lies ahead here, be sure to check out the full Blue Bloods season 13 episode 16 synopsis below:

“The Naked Truth” – Jamie and Eddie find themselves at odds when Jamie learns that Eddie’s close friend Tracey (Alysha Umphress) may be using the restaurant she owns as a drug front. Also, Erin forms an alliance with Anthony and her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), when she is accused of causing the suicide of a former colleague; Frank weighs whether he should fire a female officer who has an online profile featuring [lewd] photos of herself; and Danny and Baez try not to be influenced by their own biases when they are faced with various descriptions of the same suspect, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 31 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

On paper, this is one of those episodes where a lot of resolutions do not feel altogether clear-cut — doesn’t that mean we will get a better story at the end of the day? We tend to think so.

Related – Are we going to get a Blue Bloods season 14 renewal? We are hopeful, to say the least…

What are you most excited to see moving into Blue Bloods season 13 episode 16 over on CBS next week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







