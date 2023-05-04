Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire, Kelly Severide for good?

Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire not just for the rest of the season, but forever? Is Kelly Severide gone? We understand at this point the source of some of these panicked questions.

So where should we begin here? Well, all indications right now suggest that the actor won’t be returning to the NBC show for the finale later this month. He has been on personal leave for several weeks now, with the writers working out his absence relatively on the fly. To make up for Kinney’s absence we saw an appearance from Jesse Spencer earlier this season, and it does appear for now like another one could be coming for the aforementioned finale.

Because of all of this, we understand the concerns that Kinney may never return. Also, remember that he has been a part of this show for more than a decade, and that is a LONG time for anyone to do a television show. He also isn’t originally from Chicago, and we tend to think being away from friends and family for long periods of time can be tough.

In spite of everything we’ve laid out, there is at least one bit of good news we can share. For the time being, there is no direct evidence that Kinney will be leaving the series. Chicago Fire has already been renewed for a season 12, and until we hear something definite that suggests his exit is permanent, we personally think he will be back. After all, he is one of the most recognizable names in the entire franchise!

Let’s just all send Taylor our best at this point, and hope that he is feeling recharged and ready to return when the firefighter drama comes back. Hopefully, filming can kick off this summer, but a good bit of that will depend on the writers’ strike that officially kicked off earlier this week.

Related – Want to get some other news right now on the next new episode?

Are you worried that Taylor Kinney could be leaving Chicago Fire for good at this point?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







