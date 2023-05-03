A Million Little Things season 6: Why isn’t it happening at ABC?

Why are we not getting A Million Little Things season 6 over at ABC? We more than understand having this question!

After all, you can easily look at this show and assume that it is one of those series that could theoretically last forever. After all, the only thing you have to do to pull that off is continue to come up with more stories for this particular group of friends.

However, it was clear that this was not how the network approached the story, and nor was it what executive producer DJ Nash wanted to do. He’s had an idea for a long time that A Million Little Things would only run for five seasons and that would be it. We do wonder if that could have changed had the show delivered huge ratings over the past couple of years, but that’s not what happened. The live numbers have steadily declined, and it feels like this is a situation where it was best for everyone involved to have this be the end.

Think about it this way: The drama is ending while it is still creatively strong, and also at a time where ABC is still actively supporting it. The early final-season announcement also helped to ensure that there would be a proper ending.

So rather than sit around and hope for a season 6 down the road, let’s just hope that there are some other opportunities for this cast and producers to work together again. One of the great things about the ensemble of A Million Little Things is that they all have multiple credits under their belts and have experienced the highs and lows of being in the TV business. They know when something is special and they’ll hold those memories close. This is why we wouldn’t be shocked at all if a few of them teamed up for another project in the years to come.

For now, though, we’re just happy that this show existed. What a gift it was, and what a source of healing for people who have experienced some form of grief.

Related – Get some more coverage related to the series finale

Are you sad that there is no season 6 for A Million Little Things?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates that are coming your way rather soon.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







