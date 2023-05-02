A Million Little Things series finale preview: Why not more?

Tomorrow night on ABC, we hope you are ready to see the series finale of A Million Little Things — and with that, ready to sob uncontrollably. This is the end of an era and while we do think that there will be a lot of tears coming up, those could be interspersed with some moments of hope.

After all, we don’t expect the entirety of the endgame to be soul-crushing! Don’t be surprised if the story of these characters ends on a happier note, or if there is some sort of time jump in here at some point.

For the sake of this particular article, though, there is a rather specific question we want to hone in on further: Why not more? We are we not getting other content beyond what we already have? Well, there are some reasons for this that are worth diving into a little bit further.

First of all, it’s important to note that all stories are meant to have an ending. For a while now, showrunner DJ Nash has noted that the plan was for there to be five seasons of the show, meaning that we were destined to get a clear beginning, middle, and end to this story. Of course, it would be great if there was something more, but that would go against his own wishes.

Even if Nash wanted another season, though, there is also a question of whether or not ABC would even order more. The show is only averaging a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic this season, a drop from the 0.3 it had for season 4.

No matter how it ends…

Of course, we’re going to miss the world of A Million Little Things and its characters. This is a show that did such a fantastic job exploring subjects like grief and heartbreak, while also never losing sight on the importance of friendship. It made us all wish for a brighter future, and that we were a part of this friend group in our own right.

