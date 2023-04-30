A Million Little Things series finale tease: The major setting…

Just in case you were not aware already (somehow), the series finale for A Million Little Things is coming to ABC in a few days. This is going to be emotional, and there is no doubt about that. While it is possible that there will be hopeful moments and the show could make us smile at some point, we certainly don’t think that’s going to happen before a few more tears are shed.

With all of this in mind, let’s go ahead and focus in on what could be the primary setting of this upcoming episode titled “One Big Thing” — Gary and Maggie’s apartment.

In a post on the show’s official Twitter, you can see a photo of the apartment door alongside the following message: “The finale is on the other side of this door.” What in the world does that mean? You can argue that this is a metaphor, but we wouldn’t be shocked if a huge part of the episode is set on the other side of this door.

Think about it like this: If Gary is going to die during the finale, we don’t imagine him wanting to do it in a hospital at this point. So much of the story could be all about all of these characters gathering together to help Gary transition into the afterlife, and that could include a lot of reminiscing about the past.

Is there a chance that Gary is already dead in the finale?

We wouldn’t be shocked, and there are some flashbacks that still feature the character in some way. While we do tend to think that he is going to be the main focus here, at the same time we imagine there will be updates elsewhere. Take, for example, on Katherine and Greta’s relationship, on Regina and the election, and a handful of other big stories.

After all, the story of A Million Little Things has long been about the ensemble. Why would that change?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

