Succession series finale run time, ‘movie’ feel discussed

Earlier this week we shared the news that the Succession series finale was going to run for an epic 90 minutes. Isn’t it nice to get a little more information on that right now?

In a new interview with Variety, composer Nicholas Britell made it clear that the final send-off for the HBO epic is “90 minutes… It’s a huge episode — like a movie.” Given everything that could need to be addressed by this point in the story, we don’t exactly think that any of this should be viewed as all that much of a surprise. Consider just how many loose ends there are at the moment!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

We also tend to think that entering this final episode, Jesse Armstrong really took some time to assess everything that he wanted to say. While he seemed reasonably confident going into this season that it would be the last one, it doesn’t seem as though the decision was 100% official until close to the end. They may have kept some options open and because of that, the finale may have had more stuff that needed to be paid off — hence, the longer run time.

So is anyone going to have a happy ending in the final minutes here? We can’t say that we are altogether hopeful, mostly because a lot of these characters, frankly, do not deserve one. This is not a series that has some wide assemblage of happy, positive people. Most of them are terribly, greedy, and rather vicious to one another. Kendall, Roman, and Shiv agreed to work together briefly, for example, and now, they are at each other’s throats again. That doesn’t bode well for anything as we watch this story move forward, does it?

Remember that there are still three more episodes between where we are now and the series finale; with that, there is a ton to address.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Succession, including the run time for this weekend

What do you think we are going to see over the course of the Succession series finale?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







