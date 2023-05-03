9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 16: Owen & Huntington’s disease?

As we prepare to see 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 16 on Fox next week, just how worried should Owen Strand be? What about TK?

Well, thanks to the return of Owen’s brother on last night’s new episode, we learned that Rob Lowe’s character could be a character for Huntington’s disease. This is something that could dramatically alter his life moving forward and with that, it is something that he has to be aware of. This could be a source of a great deal of pain for him, but we will have to see just how much it lingers moving forward.

Is it going to be a part of every single story moving forward? Probably not, but that is mostly due to it being hard to spend a lot of your life worried about something that could happen to you years down the road. We also think that Owen is well-aware of the other dangers that he faces on a near-constant danger thanks to his job, so we don’t think that he is about to add any more near-constant stress to his list.

Now, let’s just remember that moving forward, there are only two episodes left once this one concludes. Because of that, we tend to think that everything is going to get more dramatic from here on out.

With this being said…

Go ahead and also remember that there’s a chance for a lot of happy stuff at the end of the season. We do still have TK and Carlos’ wedding, and that is the thing that we are looking forward to more so than anything else.

Of course, knowing that this is a show that does have a tendency to give us cliffhangers, couldn’t you expect something in that vein here? Well, let’s just say that we wouldn’t be shocked…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

