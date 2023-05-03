Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8: What is ‘Hey Jude’ actually about?

Following the events of Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8, we absolutely get it: You want to know about “Hey Jude.” Were the lyrics of the song actually true to what Coach Beard said?

In that pivotal moment of the episode, Beard told Ted’s son Henry that the song was written for someone to feel better after the divorce of their parents — it felt, at least in that moment, like an on-the-nose thing that you say as a white lie so that someone can smile a little bit more. However, here’s the crazy thing: There may be more truth to it than you first realized.

As it turns out, “Hey Jude” was originally written by Paul McCartney for John Lennon’s son Julian, following (of course) the divorce of his parents. (Lennon, of course, was more well-known for his relationship with Yoko Ono than with Cynthia.) Beard proved in that moment that he remains wise beyond his years, but also a good uncle for Henry when the situation calls for it.

This entire sequence was not only a moment recognizing the healing power of music, but also a further reminder of the importance of it within Ted Lasso itself. Remember that we’ve had performances on here signify joy, especially during the Christmas episode. Meanwhile, it has also been a way for characters to come together and feel a little bit better.

Regardless of how this show ends…

We do think that Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the writers want everyone to leave here feeling pretty good. With that in mind, we do tend to think that there is going to be a somewhat happy conclusion to this story for everyone — including Henry. This is hard on him, but things will get better over time.

