Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8: Did Keeley and Jack break up?

Did tonight’s Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8 bring about the beginning of the end for Kelley and Jack as a couple? Well, you can easily make that case.

What we learned more than ever about Jack in this episode is that in the end, she was subtly very manipulative of her girlfriend in a few different ways. Take, for starters, the letter-apology that she had sent over to Barbara for Keeley. Then, there was what happened at the miniature golf course, which she went to with Keeley after canceling their previous plans — where they would be around a lot of familiar people.

Then, Jack referred to Keeley as her “friend” at the minigolf course … so yea, all of this looks pretty bad. To be specific, it feels a lot like Jack is either embarrassed of Keeley’s photo scandal or she only wants a relationship on her own terms. Because Jack is good at deflecting things, she kept there from being any conflict for a long time. That wouldn’t last forever.

By the end of the episode…

The floodgates opened. Jack tried to force Keeley to post an updated apology, which she eventually refused. She doesn’t regret what happened in the past, and she doesn’t want to be focused on that.

In general, we just feel pretty terrible for the character following this episode. Not only was there the situation with Jack, but then also Roy asking her who the video was for in the first place. We hope that something good happens to Keeley moving forward; it doesn’t have to be a relationship, but we do hope she finds a sense of inner peace.

Then, the person she saw at the end of the episode was … Jamie? Yep. Jamie Tartt. We also learned the video was for Jamie in the first place.

What do you think could be coming for Jack and Keeley following the events of Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

