Chicago PD season 10 episode 20 spoilers: Will Upton survive?

Next week on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see Chicago PD season 10 episode 20 — do you want to learn more about it?

Well, we should note here first and foremost that the title for this episode is “Fight,” and there is some awesome stuff happening across the board. Or, at least awesome stuff to us when it comes to thinking about compelling television. We’re sure that Hailey Upton would feel a little differently, based on the predicament that she is about to be presented with. After all, over the course of this hour, you will see her life put in jeopardy! We’re sure that everyone in Intelligence will do their best to both find her and ensure that she is okay, but are they going to find her in time.

To get some other information all about that, go ahead and check out the full Chicago PD season 10 episode 20 synopsis below:

05/10/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Upton is unwittingly drawn into a deadly betrayal and finds herself in a fight for her life. With minimal leads, Voight and the team scramble to find her before it’s too late. TV-14

Hasn’t Upton gone through enough this season?

Just think about everything she had to take on with Sean O’Neal; or, the heartache she feels over Halstead’s departure. We do want to see her make it through everything and find some happiness on the other side, but unfortunately, Chicago PD is not the sort of show that often prioritizes that. Let’s just say that we’re not altogether shocked that we are still in the spot that we are, desperate and unsure of what’s going to happen next for this character.

Also, we have to remember that some other characters could be in trouble before the season wraps up. It’d be reckless to not think about that.

