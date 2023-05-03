Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, May 3?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we going to have a chance to see this show alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? We know that all three have been on quite the extended hiatus as of late, and it would be nice to have all three of them back!

Luckily, this is where we can share some news that makes a to of people out there rather pleased: The hiatus is over! All three of these shows will be on starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and it begins a run of episodes that will carry through all the way to the finales on May 24. All of these shows are also renewed for additional seasons, so you don’t have to worry about that. Instead, just worry for a moment about some of the individual characters.

(Also, we recognize that there could be some concern over when these shows all return due to the writers’ strike.)

Without further ado right now, let’s just share synopses for all three shows below — what better way is there to set the stage?

Chicago Med season 8 episode 19, “Look Closely and You Might Hear the Truth” – 05/03/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : The fate of the hospital rests on the vote of an incapacitated board member. Archer helps a mother with a rare stem cell disease while Hannah treats the woman’s pregnant daughter. Charles encounters a schizophrenic patient with a serious hearing impairment. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 19, “Take a Shot at the King” – 05/03/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Boden, Ritter, Herrmann and Kidd work together to take down a local politician responsible for a chemical fire. After his aunt’s accident, Gallo worries about their future. Brett steps in to perform Dylan’s magic show when he’s out of town. TV-14

Chicago PD season 10 episode 19, “The Bleed Valve” – 05/03/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Atwater’s worlds collide when there’s a shooting at the building he owns in Burnside, which leaves a child dead. Atwater must confront his relationship with his father, Lew, as the brutal case forces them together. TV-14

What do you most want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire tonight?

Be sure to share in the attached comments, and also come back for some further updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

