Chicago Fire season 11 episode 21 spoilers: Who gets arrested?

Just in case you needed confirmation that things were going to get crazy before Chicago Fire season 11 wraps up, we now have it. “Change of Plans” is the penultimate episode of the season, and we know at this point that there is some major stuff ahead! Think in terms of a few lighthearted stories, but also at the same time a pretty devastating situation for at least one person at Firehouse 51.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full Chicago Fire season 11 episode 21 synopsis:

05/17/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Carver deals with the fallout of his arrest. Brett searches for closure with the baby she rescued. Capp weasels his way into the Firehouse 51 group chat.

Carver has certainly gone on quite a journey already since his arrival earlier this season, and of course we are curious about where it goes from here. He is not exactly your prototypical character within the firehouse, as he came in with a complicated history and plenty of demons. Yet, there are always opportunities to see stories grow and develop and even change. It is possible that some of this will happen over the course of this hour! Let’s just say we are pretty intrigued by what could happen, and also if he could end up being a part of season 12, which has already been ordered.

Unfortunately, there is nothing within this synopsis that answers the big question of what could be happening with Severide, given that the future of Taylor Kinney remains a little bit ambiguous. Of course, we are hoping that he will still have a major role to play in the show moving forward, but how can you feel confident in anything this season with so little information? At least there is nothing suggesting his exit is a permanent one.

