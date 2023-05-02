House of the Dragon season 2 filming not impacted by writers strike

For those wondering about whether House of the Dragon season 2 is going to be delayed by a writers’ strike, we now have an answer. Or, at the very least, a tentative one.

According to a new report from Variety, production is set to continue overseas for the hit drama following the news of the WGA strike arriving overnight. What is the reason for that? Well, it is tied to scripts for this season already being completed. Like many other premium cable shows, the Game of Thrones prequel does a lot of its work writing-wise before production even kicks off.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we do think that there is still a pretty massive elephant (or dragon?) in the room here: What happens if rewriters are required? That is a fairly common practice within every TV show, and there is not some clear answer to that. The story can stay to the scripts as currently written, but we do question if this will end up being detrimental to the story.

The House of the Dragon situation does show further the complicated dynamics that are going to be playing out across the television industry through the early stages of the strike. The last time there was a major situation like this was in the 2007-08 TV season, which was before Twitter became an everyday part of many people’s lives. (Heck, Myspace was really the go-to social media for a lot of people back then!) We do think this is a very different ecosystem now and a lot of decisions could be made on a show-by-show basis.

As of right now, we anticipate that the fantasy epic is going to be back at some point in the summer of 2024.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

