Dancing with the Stars season 32 moving back to ABC

After spending a season over on Disney+, it looks as though Dancing with the Stars is moving back to the place that started it all.

Today, the folks over at ABC confirmed that the ballroom competition is officially going to be coming back on the air for another batch of episodes! Season 32 has been ordered for a long time, so that news in itself is not a huge surprise. Yet, the sudden change certainly is. You can read the tea leaves here and see that this may be a contingency move in the event of a prolonged WGA strike, which officially kicked off at midnight. The exact scheduling for season 32 will most likely become clear a little bit later in the year. (The program will still likely stream on Disney+, for those curious.)

There are some changes that are coming to this season beyond all of this. Tyra Banks will no longer serve as co-host, and is being replaced by former pro dancer and judge Julianne Hough. Meanwhile, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli are the judges currently slated to return; Len Goodman retired at the end of season 31, only to tragically pass away last month. We imagine that the show is going to stage a proper tribute to him over the first episode.

Of course, we imagine that over the next few months, you are going to see some additional casting rumors start to surface. We don’t tend to think that this change will impact all that much the sort of celebrities who end up taking part in this program; there wasn’t much of an impact, after all, after the original move to Disney+. We just think that in general, the goal of the series has to just be to provide lighthearted entertainment and escapism.

Odds are, a full cast announcement will come in late August or early September.

Related – Read more on Len Goodman’s tragic passing

What do you think about Dancing with the Stars season 32 moving to ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







