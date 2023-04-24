Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman dies at 78

Some sad and truly stunning news has come out this morning — Len Goodman, an iconic dancer turned Dancing with the Stars judge, has died. He was 78 years old.

In a statement to BBC News, Goodman’s manager Jackie Gill had the following to say about his passing:

“It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78 … A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

Meanwhile, the official Dancing with the Stars Twitter posted the following message of their own:

Len Goodman will always be an icon in the world of ballroom dance, and we were lucky to have him as part of our ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family for 31 seasons. He was warm and caring, and always delivered genuine guidance.

Goodman was a staple of the ballroom competition through most of its time at ABC before shifting over to the Disney+ version. He retired at the end of last season, and he left with him a legacy of dance and love. While he was tough at times on the contestants, he was also fair and loved to have a good time. We would assume that the show will have a further tribute when it premieres a little later this year, as he was such an important part of its success. He helped to legitimize the show with his far-reaching knowledge of all things ballroom — and sometimes, with him being a stickler for the rules. There was nothing better than finding a way to win him over and give you a perfect ten.

In addition to being a part of the American version of the show, Len was also a staple over on Strictly Come Dancing over on BBC One for some many years. We imagine that early on in his career, he would have never imagined his long-term impact or what he meant to others in the world of dance and outside of it.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Len and everyone who loved him during this difficult time.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

