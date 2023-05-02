Is Jenna Dewan leaving The Rookie? Did Bailey die in finale?

Is Jenna Dewan leaving The Rookie? As we prepared ourselves for tonight’s season 5 finale, we were very worried about Bailey Nune.

What was the primary reason for this? Well, let’s just say that it had a lot to do with the character being attacked, among other people, by some dangerous masked figures. We saw a sneak preview entering this episode that showed the sort of danger that both she and John Nolan were in leading up to the episode, and we had a feeling that things were going to be getting worse before they got better.

We’ve made our stance pretty clear for a good while here: We want to see Bailey stick around. However, we are also well-aware at the same time that there are a lot of different variables that play into her future. The character doesn’t always have the most to do as someone on a cop show who is not a police officer. Meanwhile, Dewan is a big-name performer who has served as the lead for other shows over the past few years. What are some of her plans for the long-term future?

Hopefully, the episode tonight will offer at least some closure, and we are not going to be left on some big, devastating cliffhanger.

So, what happened?

Well, here is the good news — the character made it through! As worried as the show made us for a fairly short period of time, she and Nolan were able to survive the attack. Of course, that didn’t mean that the LAPD was out of the woods at all over the course of this, but they at least made it to the other side of this while some other characters prepared for the violent showdown later on.

