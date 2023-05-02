The Rookie season 6: Will a 9-1-1 crossover happen?

As we look towards The Rookie season 6 on ABC down the road, why not discuss something that was previously impossible? In particular, we are talking about whether or not we could see a crossover between this show and also 9-1-1.

So what is the basis for this? Just in case anyone is behind on the news, let’s start off by noting the big shock of the week so far: After six years at Fox, 9-1-1 is moving over to the aforementioned network. It’s a move that financially makes a good bit of sense, given that Disney owns the show’s production studio and there is more money to be made here.

Of course, this show and The Rookie airing on the same network certainly does raise the chances of something like this happening. Couldn’t you argue now that Nolan and Athena could have some mutual friends? Or, does Bailey work a few firehouses over from the 118? There are a lot of creative possibilities that could be explored if everyone involved really wants to make that happen and honestly, we hope that they do. If The Rookie was able to work in so many spin-offs with Feds (which may not even return for another season), doesn’t it make sense to at the very least consider something in this vain? We at least tend to think so, at least for the time being.

Of course, at the moment we’re just going to wait and see what ABC has planned, given that it’s only had 9-1-1 for a part of its roster for under 24 hours. They may still be figuring a lot of things out.

Also, need we remind you that a writers’ strike could, at the same time, also create a lot of question marks on its own? We tend to think so, at least when it comes to production.

(Photo: ABC.)

