The Rookie season 5 episode 22 (finale) video: Nolan in danger!

This Tuesday ABC is going to give you the season 5 finale for The Rookie, and let’s just say that there is a LOT of danger you should prepare for. Over the course of this hour Officer John Nolan is going to find himself facing enormous peril as some mysterious attackers are after him — and the same goes for some of the other main characters on the show.

So where does all of this begin? Well, something happens during the morning in this episode that makes Nolan a little more on edge at home … and for good reason.

In a new sneak peek for the finale, Nathan Fillion’s character and Bailey come back home and after some playful banter, he realizes that there is a masked individual outside his home. He calmly walks his fiancee back to the bedroom and encourages her to call 911 and after the, he tries to confront the person in question.

What happens from here? That’s the big mystery at the heart of The Rookie right now, and we’d be lying if we pretended we were a-okay with this situation at large. We are pretty terrified that something is going to happen to a major character over the course of this hour! We are reasonably hopeful that Nolan will be okay, and we say that mostly because it is hard to imagine the show without its star.

We are pretty worried for Bailey, though. Jenna Dewan is a pretty big-name actress and yet, there’s only so much the show can give for her to do. After all, remember that she’s not a part of the LAPD and while they’ve given her fun material here and there, some of it has already been near-death experiences. At some point, there is a chance that the writers could do something devastating to shake up John’s life.

You can watch this full sneak preview now over at the link here.

Related – Who else could be in danger as we prepare for The Rookie finale?

As we get into The Rookie season 5 finale, who are you most worried about at the moment?

Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you will not want to miss.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







