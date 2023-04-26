As we head into The Rookie season 5 finale on ABC next week, there is a big question to wonder: Is Tru Valentino leaving the show? Are the writers actually going to kill off Officer Aaron Thorsen before the final minutes?

We know that nobody loves to think about popular characters being killed off on a show like this, but we have to be well-aware right now that the ABC drama does have somewhat of a track record here. Just remember what happened in the past with Jackson West, and there have been plenty of other characters here and there who have met their demise. It is not some unreasonable thing to imagine that Aaron does not survive moving into a season 6.

If you watched the promo for what’s ahead already in the finale, then you know the high stakes as he is hospitalized and currently clinging to life. Nolan and the rest of the LAPD team are going to hope to ensure that justice is served, but these armed attackers may not be done as of yet — there could be some other characters in danger by the end of the finale, and you need to go ahead and be prepared for that.

This franchise is known for its cliffhangers; remember that big one related to Bradford? It’s with that in mind that we’re not going to sit here and predict that every single loose end in the finale is going to be resolved. Instead, we would just say to cross your fingers that we at least get answered on a number of key stories and if there is another tease, it’s not a matter of life and death. We’re already going to be seeing a lot of that through the rest of the episode.

Hopefully, we’ll at least have more information leading up to the finale over the next few days…

