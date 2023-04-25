The Rookie season 5 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: Who survives?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Rookie season 5 episode 22 on ABC next week, how nervous should we be over the future? Well, the simple response would be “very.”

At the moment, the good news that we can hand down is that we already know that there is a season 6 coming to the network down the road. Isn’t it nice not to worry about that? Sure, but that’s before you get into what’s ahead for these characters. We are gearing up for a dramatic and intense story where there could be a number of big-time twists, and we can’t say for sure that any one person is safe.

To get a few more detains now on what’s coming, go ahead and check out the full The Rookie season 5 episode 22 synopsis below:

After one of their own is shot, the team suffers a series of close calls and realizes their division may be a target for a group of masked assailants.

If you have watched this show with any regularity over the years, then you are well-aware of the fact that it loves its cliffhangers. We have seen some big ones over the years and at this point, we are 100% anticipating that something similar will be brought to the table now. We are prepared for drama, excitement, jeopardy, and a good bit more. This sounds, at least on paper, like it could be one of the most action-packed installments we’ve ever seen. Let’s just hope that it lives up to that hype!

Do we wish we had a little bit more information in advance of what’s coming? In theory sure, but we know that more will be revealed in due time.

