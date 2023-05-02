The Rookie season 6 premiere date hopes over on ABC

Following tonight’s big finale over on ABC, when can you expect to see The Rookie season 7 premiere? Is there any one thing to hope for?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that this situation is a little bit complicated, but there is some good news to note here from the jump. While the show has been renewed for another batch of episodes, at this point it is a little bit tricky. Why? It is all due to implications from a writers’ strike and what that could mean when it comes to the long-term future of the entire fall TV schedule.

What we can tell you right now is that in a perfect world, ABC would like to get The Rookie back on the air in either September or early October, which is similar to where we’ve seen it on the air in the past. We also tend to think that the network would like to keep it at roughly the same exact spot that we had it for most of the winter / spring. The show works really well as a lead-off for the Tuesday night television lineup, where it can bleed directly into other shows and help some of those out at the same exact time.

There are a lot of great things worth looking forward to within the story of this show itself, so let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the writers can execute their full vision.

Is this going to be the final season?

Ultimately, we doubt it. Our hope at the moment is that we’re going to have a chance to see it around at least a couple more seasons — yet, some of that will depend on the actors and producers just as much as the network.

(Photo: ABC.)

