Magnum PI season 6 renewal hopes: The 100th episode dream

It goes without saying, but there are dozens of reasons for all of us to want a Magnum PI season 6 to come to NBC down the road. Yet, isn’t a potential 100th episode pretty high on the list? At the end of the day, it really should be!

As so many of you most likely know at this point, making it to a 100th episode is a really hard thing for any show to do in this current era. Retaining viewers for various shows is almost impossible year after year, and in general, episode counts are down for a lot of shows out there.

Yet, Magnum PI is very close to hitting this particular mark — so close, in fact, that it would do so within the first handful of season 6. It is mostly a matter now of whether or not that renewal happens.

If you have been reading us for a good while, then you probably know already our general sentiment towards a potential renewal. We’d honestly be shocked if it doesn’t happen, mostly because the ratings throughout season 5 were so steady. Not only that, but they did also improve the average numbers that NBC drew on Sunday nights versus the years before. These are all positive signs and while there are still ten more episodes to come in season 5, there is room for SO much else after the fact. Why wouldn’t we want a chance to check out a lot of that?

So what could we see in a potential 100th episode?

While a good bit of this does remain to be seen, we do tend to think that in general, there would be a great opportunity in here to celebrate the entire run of the show and give us a lot of callbacks and references to the past! Of course, you could also center the story on a big event, or simply offer up more action and drama than ever.

For now, this 100th episode is simply a dream … but there is a chance that it could become reality in due time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Magnum PI, including other insight on when season 5 could return

What do you want to see on a potential 100th episode of Magnum PI, provided we get it?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







