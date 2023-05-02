9-1-1 season 6 episode 16: Are Chimney, Maddie engaged?

Entering tonight’s 9-1-1 season 6 episode 16, we had one major question when it comes to Maddie and Chimney: Would a proposal happen?

Make no mistake here that Chimney 100% wanted this. He’s actually wanted it for a while. As he explained early on in the episode, there were some logistical reasons why it hadn’t transpired as of yet. He didn’t want Maddie to think he was marrying her just because of their kid and after that, there was everything she struggled with when it comes to postpartum depression. Since she’s been back in Los Angeles, they have tried to settle back into more of a normal life … but now, there is the fear that she’ll think it is solely for tax reasons.

In the end, Chimney decided that he wanted to propose early on in the episode, but there was still another big problem here: Finding the right time in which to do it. This is not something that, in a lot of ways, can prove to be rather complicated. After all, he couldn’t rush into a proposal while out on a rescue!

