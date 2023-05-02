Is Richard Schiff leaving The Good Doctor, Dr. Glassman in finale?

Is Richard Schiff leaving The Good Doctor following the season 6 finale? We know that this question has been out there for a while. Yet, it’s fair to say that things are a little bit different now.

Let’s start things off here by setting the stage — where did things stand entering this episode? Well, it seemed like Dr. Aaron Glassman’s health was his biggest issue anymore. His cancer is not back; however, he suffered a mini-stroke that has rendered him unable to operate in the same way that he could in the past. That broke his heart, but more than that, he was humiliated by the way in which Shaun handled the whole situation. He took away his autonomy and made him look inadequate.

Because of all of this, the father / son dynamic between Glassman and Shaun was gone, and we honestly wondered entering this episode if we were going to be seeing the former stick around the St. Bonaventure Hospital. If he couldn’t operate anymore and the relationships he had were painful, what would the incentive be for him to stick around at that point? Honestly, there just wasn’t all that much anymore.

Of course, losing Schiff, one of the show’s most decorated actors, would be a huge loss. It’s not something we wanted to spend a lot of time thinking about.

So, what happened tonight?

Well, out of all the uncertain futures that were present throughout the finale, we feel reasonably confident that Schiff is sticking around. While his relationship with Shaun is still not in a great place, we do think that it is progressing in a more positive direction after Glassman left behind that gift. It also does not seem that he is leaving San Jose behind for somewhere else.

