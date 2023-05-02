Is Hill Harper leaving The Good Doctor? Dr. Marcus Andrews’ future

Is Hill Harper leaving The Good Doctor and his role of Dr. Marcus Andrews? If you were wondering entering tonight’s episode, we 100% understand.

After all, entering the final episode there were a lot of questions out there about Harper’s future as an actor, let alone his participation on the show. He is currently mulling a run for Senate and so long as that is the case, you have to wonder about him continuing to play a part here. Ultimately, there are only so many hours in a day.

We’ve felt for weeks that The Good Doctor had left themselves a possible opening to write Dr. Andrews out of the show, depending on where negotiations go with the nurses. He’s put himself in a precarious spot in his personal life and because of that, it’s felt like he could be let go at almost any given moment. We also feel like Andrews has already had a pretty exceptional run on the show, and has navigated some really difficult times. He’s also lasted a lot longer than a lot of other characters have.

Also, there’s another question to think about if this really is the end of the road for Andrews — who ends up taking his spot at St. Bonaventure. That’s not an easy thing to figure out in advance…

So what happened during the episode?

Well, we did see that Dr. Andrews’ job was in danger, as it was perceived that his personal relationship was making it hard for him to view the situation objectively.

Rather than being fired, though, Andrews decided to make the decision for himself: He resigned from his post at the hospital. In the end, he decided that his love life was more important than his career in the end. We suppose it is possible that Andrews does still return, but that is far from confirmed.

Related – Go ahead and get some other updates when it comes to The Good Doctor season 7

Entering tonight’s season 6 finale, did you think that Hill Harper could be leaving The Good Doctor?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







