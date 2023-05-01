Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We have been waiting for a good while to see the crime drama back on the air. Is that actually happening?

Well, we don’t want to leave everyone waiting in the wings for more info here, especially since the show itself made us wait for a while to get to the good stuff. Let’s just go ahead and share some news well worth celebrating, shall we? There is a new episode on the air tonight! “In the Spotlight” is one that could be really fun, given that Agent Jessica Knight could find herself becoming an internet sensation. Of course, we don’t think that it is going to be anywhere near as fun for her —

Below, you can check out the full NCIS season 20 episode 19 synopsis with more insight all about where things go from here:

“In the Spotlight” – Agent Knight goes viral for saving a mother and child from a potentially fatal car accident, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Rocky Carroll directed the episode.

To go along with Knight having a big role in the cast, can we get a few Knight in Shining Palmer moments in here, as well?

As for the long-term future…

Let’s just say that we have to be prepared for a lot of drama and some big reveals from here on out. There are only four episodes still to come and while we know that a season 21 is coming, it’s not happening for a long time! We’re going to miss this cast while they’re off the air, but at least we’re going to have a chance to get new episodes every week from here on out.

