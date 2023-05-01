Succession season 4 episode 6: Roman fires Gerri!

If there was one big thing that we saw out of Roman throughout Succession season 4 episode 6, it is this: He really wanted to be his dad. He wanted to be big, aggressive, and show that he had power. He was on a trip, but quite possibly a trip to nowhere.

So what happened as a result of this? Well, let’s just say that Kieran Culkin’s character was firing people left and right … and that included Gerri?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

First and foremost, we should note that him firing Joy is hardly that much of a deal. This isn’t a character we were invested in and while it was reckless, it didn’t shock us. We don’t even think Matsson cares about that part of the business in the first place.

However, Gerri was a different story. This is a woman who Roman openly harassed for a good chunk of the past two seasons and now, he’s trying to force her to kiss the ring. She didn’t want to say that he was effective as Logan, and that seemed to be the end of the road for her … at least for that moment.

It felt, at least to us, that Roman wanting to fire Gerri was mostly tied to his dad telling him to do it right before he died. He doesn’t fully know or understand just how effective Gerri really was in this business and was making assumptions. He even admitted shortly after the fact that this was a move that he may need to walk back at some point in the near future. We certainly don’t think that Gerri is going anywhere, at least based on what we know…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Succession, including other details as to what lies ahead

What did you think about some of Roman’s big moves over the course of Succession season 4 episode 6?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates as we go along.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







