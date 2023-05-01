Succession season 4 episode 6: Brian Cox, Logan back in ‘Living+’

We anticipated that at some point on Succession season 4 the rest of the way, we would see Brian Cox once more as Logan Roy. The question was precisely how it would come back — given that the character is dead, after all.

Given that this is not a show that prefers to use a lot of flashbacks, we didn’t anticipate that we would see Logan in that capacity. What we got instead at the start of “Living+” was a little bit of a compromise. Prior to his death, the character had recorded some videos in front of a green-screen for one of his new initiatives, which was designed to boost the Parks portion of the company. (Just in case you forget, that is still a part of what Waystar Royco does.) Who knew that you could get some of the benefits of a cruise ship, but on land? This came to be tied to some one-liners from Lukas Matsson later on in the episode.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

Seeing Logan in this capacity was important, mostly from a vantage point of seeing what he was working on prior to his death. Beyond that, it was also good as a reminder of how much he liked to insult his children. He was doing it without any of them around!

Are we going to see more of Logan before the show ends?

Honestly, we hope not. We don’t need to see him from beyond the grave for a number of other occasions, but we do think that this one held a certain degree of value. It is nice to have a surprise like this here and there, but the more you see something like this, the more it feels like you’re just trying to hit the same notes again and again.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Succession, including other details on what lies ahead

Did you appreciate getting to see Brian Cox back as Logan over the course of Succession season 4 episode 6?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







