Will Trent season 1 episode 13 (finale): Cliffhanger ahead?

In just two days from the time of this writing, we will be seeing the Will Trent season 1 finale arrive — and of course we’re excited! How can we not be? At least one major character is in danger, there’s a lot to be unpacked with the title character’s past, and creatively, we could see the biggest swing for the fences that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

Now that we’ve gone ahead and spelled a lot of this out, why not tackle the next all-important question for a moment. Is there a chance that we are going to see a big cliffhanger at the tail end of it?

We have seen a few assorted details so far for the aforementioned finale but so far, the folks at the network haven’t said that much in regards to this. We can’t exactly say that we’re shocked: Why in the world would they? If you are ABC, the thing that you want more than ever right now is for viewers to not know what to expect.

Personally, we just wouldn’t be surprised. Remember that this is the perfect way to build enthusiasm around another season and while there was no guarantee the show would be renewed at the time the finale was written, you have to write with confidence. It’s why we think the finale is going to open some doors in a few other directions, which will cause you to be thinking and speculating over the hiatus.

Because Will Trent only had thirteen episodes to work with this season, there may almost be some internal pressure to try and do a little bit more in the finale. It needs to make sure that ALL of these viewers stick around for the next chapter of the story!

