Will Trent season 1 episode 13 (finale) promo: Is Angie dead?

As you get prepared for the Will Trent season 1 finale on ABC this coming week, let’s just look towards the big question now. Is Angie actually going to die over the course of it.

If you watched the promo that aired following last night’s new episode, we 100% understand anyone who is even remotely a little bit concerned. However, we still feel somewhat hopeful even in spite of what we saw. It almost seems too predictable that this would be the character to write off, especially with Will being told that a body has been found that could very well match her description.

What we know right now is rather simple: She has been captured, and it is absolutely clear at the moment that she is in a great deal of danger. Anything in theory could happen, but we remain hopeful.

In our mind at the moment, the worse-case scenario is actually rather simple: That there is some sort of cliffhanger and with that in mind, the producers don’t us a good answer until the other side of the hiatus. We just hope that no matter what happens here, the finale is an exciting celebration of everything that we’ve had all season.

If there is one thing we would say at the moment, it is that there is no evidence that Erika Christensen is leaving the show, and we’re also aware at the moment that ABC is bringing it back for another season. For the time being, we wouldn’t be altogether worried … but we’ll wait and see exactly what the future holds. The whole goal, if you are ABC, is to keep people on your toes for as long as possible.

