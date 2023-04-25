Will Trent season 1 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: How will it end?

Next week on ABC you are going to have a chance to see Will Trent season 1 episode 13, otherwise known as the big finale! There is a lot of drama that you could expect from start to finish from “It Was The 80s,” and we just hope that it lives up to the entire season so far.

Based on the details that we’re seeing so far about this episode, you are going to see a combination of a couple of great things. Sure, there is going to be an exciting case of the week plot, but also something more. This is going to be a chance to also learn more about Will’s own lineage and history. There could be some HUGE reveals here that set the stage for the second season.

Did we mention there’s another season coming? Well, consider this moment

Below, you can check out the full Will Trent season 1 episode 13 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

When an APD agent goes missing, Will examines the crime scene and locates a secret message putting him back on the path to justice. Meanwhile, with his lineage in question, Will realizes the answers he seeks have been in front of him all along.

How big of a cliffhanger are we going to get here?

Well, let’s just say that we wouldn’t be shocked if there is something. Even though we only learned recently that there will be a season 2, we do tend to think that the writers probably hoped for one far in advance. It never struck us that this was going to be a one-season show!

Because Will Trent has been one of the biggest surprises of the entire fall season, let’s just say that we are all the more eager to learn how they plan to tie everything up now.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Will Trent season 1 episode 13 over on ABC?

How do you think that the finale is going to wrap up? Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

