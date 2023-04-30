Rabbit Hole season 1 finale spoilers: An epic ending tease

We know that we are a week away now from seeing the Rabbit Hole season 1 finale arrive on Paramount+, and there is a lot we are excited for. With that in mind, why not go ahead and present one of the more fascinating teases out there?

Is there a chance that the end of this episode could actually lie to us? From one vantage point, this sounds 100% bonkers. Yet, consider what Charles Dance (who plays Ben) had to say on the subject to TV Insider:

Don’t trust it. Don’t trust the finale. Don’t accept any conclusion that’s offered [to] you.

Meanwhile, the actor also said the following when asked what viewers should be looking to do entering the installment:

To concentrate. All the information you need is there, but you really have to concentrate.

Does that mean we’re going to get some crazy, Mr. Robot esque mind-bending twist? We wouldn’t be altogether shocked, given how so much of the series is about how the digital world can send the physical world into total upheaval. Often, the digital world especially excels at its deception, where what you see is often rather different from reality. There’s a reason why John Weir and the rest of their team have their hands full regarding Crowley in the finale.

Another fun thing to think about at this point…

How is everything going to carry over into a possible season 2? If there is some sort of big twist at the end of this finale, you can rather easily make the argument now that it will create some chaos that nobody is going to be able to anticipate ahead of time. As a viewer, this absolutely feels like it’s going to make for a great time.

Related – Be sure to get some other discussion about the Rabbit Hole finale

What are you the most excited to see right now as we move into the Rabbit Hole season 1 finale over on Paramount+?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other great updates down the road.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







